11 children at Florence County Elementary School vaccinated today

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Children in Florence County got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while at school.

11 children aged five to 11 got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Florence Elementary School today. The Florence County Health Department hosted the optional clinic after community feedback.

“Even if we just have a couple of people interested, we will take the initiative to hold a clinic for those individuals,” said Ann Price, Florence County Public Health Nurse, and Registered Sanitarian.

Price says Florence County is rural, and driving to providers can take up to an hour. Today’s clinic allowed children to get vaccinated without parents having to leave work.

“We’ve got a signed waiver from the parents, and the kids are here in school. It helps the families out if they want to get their child vaccinated,” said Karl Morrin, Florence County School District Administrator.

During the 15-minute observation period after the shot, children played “eye-spy” with their friends and nurses. Price says holding a vaccine clinic at school is not abnormal.

“We try and make it easy for our community by offering these vaccine clinics, so we have a routine that we already have,” Price explained.

Morrin says COVID numbers in the district are low. There is currently 1 positive case, and 5 students in quarantine. Masks are optional in the schools, and so is the vaccine.

“We are just here to help out the community if parents want their child vaccinated,” Morrin said.

Price says parents who are unsure about the vaccine should speak to a trusted healthcare provider.

“Have a real, open conversation. There is no silly question or stupid question,” Price said. “As parents, we all just want to do what’s best for our kids, and that looks different.”

Price says asking your provider what is in the vaccine, and how this can impact your child in the short- and long-term can help clarify any misinformation.

The clinic was designed to help parents who could not take off work, but still wanted their children to be vaccinated. Every child vaccinated had a signed waiver from a parent or guardian issuing consent for the vaccine to be administered.

Price says the optional survey was crucial in determining community interest and need and will be utilized again in the future.

