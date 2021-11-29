Veridea Group announces Country Inn and Suites conversion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veridea Group announced today the re-branding of its Country Inn and Suites hotel. As of November 1, 2021, the Country Inn and Suites, located on US 41 in Marquette next to Buffalo Wild Wings, will join the IHG family of hotels.

Hotel Manager, Dan Nelson, said the property will operate as the Marquette Inn and Suites while it undergoes a transition to a Holiday Inn Express and Suites. The transition is expected to take about a year.

“During this robust transformation, we will be refreshing, replacing and modernizing public spaces and guestrooms to ensure we continue to have a best-in-class hotel that guests love.” Nelson said. “While the hotel is undergoing this transformation, guests will continue to enjoy the same great hospitality, the same beautiful rooms and amenities, and the same delicious free breakfast as they have in the past. For now, only the name will change.”

The hotel will remain fully open and operational during the conversion.

