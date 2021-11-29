Advertisement

UPCM Celebrity Art Auction live now

Screenshot of the auction website for the UPCM
Screenshot of the auction website for the UPCM(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum’s annual celebrity art auction is live now. This year they’re staying with the online auction, but now ‘you’re the celebrity.’

Community members have a chance to bid on unique experiences like conducting the NMU Orchestra, riding a Zamboni, or having lunch with the Marquette County Sheriff. Also up for auction is a chance to join TV6 Meteorologist Noel Navarro backstage for a live studio experience.

“We’re changing the entire focus, we’re changing it to kids and families, so what we’ve done is we have a whole host of unique and fun experiences that children and families can actually bid on, it’ll be a fun one,” said UPCM Director, Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The Celebrity Art Auction is an annual fundraiser for the UPCM. Bidding is open online from now until December 15 at 6:15 p-m.

