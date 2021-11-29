Advertisement

U.P. Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood donations

Blood donations graphic.
Blood donations graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for O Positive, A negative, O negative and B Negative blood types.

There are collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba. The U.P. Regional Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood for 13 U.P. hospitals. Visit their Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at http://www.mgh.org/blood for blood drive locations and more information.

For hours and scheduling call the Marquette location at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392 and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.

