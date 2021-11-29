Advertisement

The Ryan Report - November 28, 2021

Don Ryan shares a conversation this Sunday with former member of congress Philip Ruppe
By Don Ryan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For this week’s Ryan Report, Don sat down with a former member of congress Philip Ruppe to discuss his time representing Michigan.

Ruppe shares with Ryan some of the highlights and issues from his time in Washington from the late 60s to the late 70s.

Find Part 1 of the show above, and Parts 2-4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Two UP meat processors receive federal grants
The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan
Amelia's Craft Market & Boutique Grand Opening
Local craft store celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday’ and their grand opening

Latest News

The Ryan Report with Scott Zerbel
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021
The Ryan Report Nov. 21
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021 - Part 2
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021 - Part 2