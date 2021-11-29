One Iron County preservation society awarded restoration grant

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Restoration projects continue on one Iron County historic hall.

Fixing the foundation, front steps, and repairing the basement are a few renovation projects the Bates Township Hall needs to be completed. The building has been in Iron River since 1907.

“We’re going to need well over $100,000 so we are thrilled that we have this opportunity and we have worked really hard to get lots of money,” said Margee Brennan, Bates Hall Preservation Society Chairperson.

Most of the interior has already been replaced, but attention now turns to the foundation. CoVantage Credit Union will match some donations during a two-week fundraising campaign through its program, CoVantage Cares.

“Up to the first $10,000 we match them dollar for dollar with any type of fundraising they make,” said Julie LaMay, CoVantage Iron River Branch Manager.

Additional funds are decided based on donation totals. CoVantage Cares was established in 2015, and since then CoVantage has given back over $1.8 million dollars. Brennan says the Bates Hall Preservation Society has already begun fundraising.

“Two weeks is a very short period of time and we really appreciate anybody donating. We have lots of alumni from here that I’m sure we have already received checks from. We are very grateful to CoVantage for its selecting of us,” Brennan said.

Brennan says all checks need to be made out to CoVantage Cares, with a notation for the Bates Hall Preservation Society. She wants the hall to continue to be a historic part of Bates Township.

“This hall has been here for 120 years, we want to fix it so it will be good for another 120 years,” Brennan said.

Brennan says the most immediate concern is fixing the foundation cracks and the basement. Several thousands of dollars have already been donated.

