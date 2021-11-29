Negaunee receives over $18K for Old Town fencing

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee received a grant through insurance to continue installing fencing around abandon Old Town mines to make the area safer.

In 2020, $8,295 worth of fencing was installed compared to the $32,294 installed in 2021 said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

“Fortunately, we were able to work with our insurance company who has an internal program that provides grants for projects like this”, Heffron said.

The City of Negaunee is insured with the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA). An organization that includes over 200 cities, counties, townships, villages, and special districts, along with dozens of other governmental entities such as libraries, medical care facilities, fire departments, 911/dispatch departments, courts and transportation services.

The MMRMA, provided the City of Negaunee with grants totaling $18,912.00.

The city still has some areas of fencing to address and these areas will be completed next year, Heffron said.

“We are thankful to the MMRMA for their assistance in helping us secure these areas. Old Town is a true treasure for our community. This helps us provide a little more safety for everyone”, Heffron said.

Heffron also extends a thank you to the city staff that helped obtained this grant, as well as the DPW crews who installed the fences during the warm and humid summer.

Questions concerning this release may be directed to Heffron at (906) 475-7700 ext. 11.

