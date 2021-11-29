Advertisement

Nagelkirk hosts first-holiday open house event for public

The store held the occasion with snacks, drinks and live music to enjoy
Event for people to enjoy and shop for home and festive decor
Event for people to enjoy and shop for home and festive decor(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Earlier today, Nagelkirk hosted its first ever winter open house event for people to shop for home and holiday decor. From 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. the store hosted a small event where customers could enjoy music from local musician John Waldo and snack on holiday treats while shopping for decorations. Customers who brought in toys for toys for tots received a discount off their purchase as well. General manager Maggie Finwall said this was the perfect time to shop for holiday decor while supporting a local business.

“Really, we just want people to know that there’s plenty of decor here, home decor but also festive holiday decor to come in browse and and spend some time with your community, listen to music and have some festive drinks and treats,” she said. As Nagelkirk continues to expand the store plans to have a similar event this time next year for people to enjoy.

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Police Lights
Two-car crash sends three to the hospital
The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan
Skinny Pete's Bakery
Made in the U.P. – Skinny Pete’s Bakery

Latest News

Skiers head to the lift after completing a run at Ski Brule
Ski Brule wraps up 2021 Thanksgiving Race Camp
Two UP meat processors receive federal grants
Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
Jerzi's 41 "Gingerbread Charity Contest"
Jerzi’s 41 hosting ‘Gingerbread House Charity Competition’