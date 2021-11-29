Nagelkirk hosts first-holiday open house event for public

Earlier today, Nagelkirk hosted its first ever winter open house event for people to shop for home and holiday decor. From 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. the store hosted a small event where customers could enjoy music from local musician John Waldo and snack on holiday treats while shopping for decorations. Customers who brought in toys for toys for tots received a discount off their purchase as well. General manager Maggie Finwall said this was the perfect time to shop for holiday decor while supporting a local business.

“Really, we just want people to know that there’s plenty of decor here, home decor but also festive holiday decor to come in browse and and spend some time with your community, listen to music and have some festive drinks and treats,” she said. As Nagelkirk continues to expand the store plans to have a similar event this time next year for people to enjoy.

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

