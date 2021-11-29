Mercy EMS looks forward to PHF Giving Tuesday

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Mercy EMS looks forward to the Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday.

The emergency response team says it plans to invest in cardiac response calls with donations it receives this year.

Specifically, it wants to purchase new Lucas chest compression machines.

This technology decreases responder fatigue.

It also performs compressions on patients when responders may not be able to.

Patrick Boberg, Mercy EMS CEO and paramedic says the technology could be utilized greatly in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties.

“If we have people injured on snowmobile trails and we’re coming in on a sled... you throw this on there it’s a lifesaver,” said Boberg.

The device staps onto a patient and provides automatic chest compressions. For example, when paramedics are carrying a patient on a board – it’s difficult to perform compressions at the same time.

“It could be you we have to come get one day, you know,” said Boberg. “Saving one life from your donation goes a long way.”

