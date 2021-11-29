“Letter to Santa” mailbox returns to Iron County

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls library is hosting the second annual “Letters to Santa” mailbox.

The mailbox was built last year by Superior Sport and Feed. Children can write and receive a letter from Santa this holiday season. The library says you must have a return address for Santa to write back.

Hosted by the business association, the program hopes to bring the holiday spirit to the city.

“We love to see the kids come. We have story hours at the library for the kids all the time, and there will be one on December 11 for Christmas. That’s a great time, they can come to the story hour, bring their letter and Santa will write them back,” said Evelyn Gathu, Crystal Falls Library District Director.

The library says children need to hand-deliver letters to the mailbox by December 18. to ensure a letter back before Christmas.

