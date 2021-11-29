Governor Whitmer announces two U.P. parks, trails among areas to receive funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today that the City of Ishpeming and Skandia Township were 2 of the 16 communities that were awarded a Recreation Passport grant.

Ishpeming was approved for a $114,000 grant to fund a project for Teal Lake Water Trails. Skandia was approved for a $142,500 grant to renovate Skandia Township Hall Park.

The Recreation Passport grant program started 11 years ago with the goal of boosting visitation and funding for Michigan state parks and created more funding for local, community parks and trails enhancement throughout the state.

“The Recreation Passport gives Michigan residents and visitors access to our state’s unmatched natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities all year long,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Every Recreation Passport purchase provides grant funding that helps communities bring to life the kind of modern, inclusive outdoor spaces that welcome residents of all abilities.”

Tourism to Michigan parks generates value for surrounding communities, creates jobs, and sustains small businesses. Michigan’s outdoor recreation industry supports billions in state Gross Domestic Product and sustains 126,000 jobs and over $4.7 billion in wages and salaries in the state. On average, every $1 invested in land conservation leads to $4 in economic benefit.

View projects recommended for funding for this year’s Recreation Passport grant awards. Counties where funded grant projects have been approved include Arenac, Benzie, Berrien, Charlevoix, Huron, Ingham, Leelanau, Marquette, Montmorency, Sanilac, St. Clair, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 53 grant applications seeking $5.9 million in local funding. Successful applicants clearly demonstrated projects designed to broaden public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

The application period for the next round of Recreation Passport grant funding opens in early 2022, with applications due April 1. Learn more about the program and application materials at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.

