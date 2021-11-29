Advertisement

Gladstone troops collect over $14k in donations during ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ event

Troopers teamed up with local law enforcement and stores to collect donations for community
"Stuff a Blue Goose" sign.
"Stuff a Blue Goose" sign.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post organized “Stuff a Blue Goose” event on Nov. 19; the total value of the event is estimated to be over $14,000.

Over $6,000 in cash donations and two pallets of food were collected at Elmer’s County Market, Walmart and Meijer and was donated to the Salvation Army in Escanaba.

At Meijer and Walmart 12 boxes of toys were collected and donated to the Marines Toys for Tots program. Meijer also made a $2,500 donation to Toys for Tots. Pat’s Food in Gladstone collected $160 and some food which was donated to the St. Vincent de Paul.

Troops teamed up with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette City Police to collect outside of the Jack’s Fresh Market stores in Menominee and Marinette with a total value of $3,124 between the two stores. The food and money were donated to Salvation Army in Marinette, which serves both the Marinette and Menominee communities.

The Gladstone Post was assisted by Menominee City Police, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Escanaba Public Safety and U-Haul of Escanaba. Every dollar raised was donated to local organizations.

