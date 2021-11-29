Embers Credit Union and Spreading Goodness Day partner for the Give Now Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now is the time to spread holiday cheer.

Two Marquette groups are trying to do just that. Embers Credit Union partnered with Marquette’s Spread Goodness Day to host the Give Now Challenge. The event invites community members to donate money online through next week to support Spread Goodness Day and local charities.

The goal is to raise $5,000, but that’s not all. Embers and Spreading Goodness plan to give half of every donation to charities of donors’ choosing. “When Anna called us and asked us if we would be interested in partnering with her, we gave her a resounding yes,” Julie Johnson, community engagement specialist, Embers Credit Union, said of Anna Dravland.

Dravland is the founder of Spreading Goodness Day, a nonprofit devoted to small acts of kindness that Dravland believes can change the world. “It’s a playful way to raise money for our organization, while immediately giving back to our community in thoughtful ways,” Dravland says.

To donate to the Give Now Challenge, visit their website or their donation page on Facebook.

