Advertisement

Embers Credit Union and Spreading Goodness Day partner for the Give Now Challenge

The two groups are trying to raise $5,000.
#GiveNowChallenge event poster
#GiveNowChallenge event poster(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now is the time to spread holiday cheer.

Two Marquette groups are trying to do just that. Embers Credit Union partnered with Marquette’s Spread Goodness Day to host the Give Now Challenge. The event invites community members to donate money online through next week to support Spread Goodness Day and local charities.

The goal is to raise $5,000, but that’s not all. Embers and Spreading Goodness plan to give half of every donation to charities of donors’ choosing. “When Anna called us and asked us if we would be interested in partnering with her, we gave her a resounding yes,” Julie Johnson, community engagement specialist, Embers Credit Union, said of Anna Dravland.

Dravland is the founder of Spreading Goodness Day, a nonprofit devoted to small acts of kindness that Dravland believes can change the world. “It’s a playful way to raise money for our organization, while immediately giving back to our community in thoughtful ways,” Dravland says.

To donate to the Give Now Challenge, visit their website or their donation page on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
Police lights
Update: Names of two dead in Thanksgiving crash released; Cause still under investigation
Two UP meat processors receive federal grants
The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Joel Johnson is typically in charge of directing the fire engine when he's in the field.
DNR firefighter reflects on service
Mercy EMS looks forward to PHF Giving Tuesday
Mercy EMS looks forward to PHF Giving Tuesday
One major renovation project is the front steps
One Iron County preservation society awarded restoration grant
Screenshot of the auction website for the UPCM
UPCM Celebrity Art Auction live now