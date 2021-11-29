DNR firefighter reflects on service

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - When fires rage out of control in other states, agencies will call on Michigan DNR firefighters like Joel Johnson.

Days in the field begin as early as 4:30 a.m. when he’s on assignments.

“[We] get geared up for the day, grab our lunches, get our morning briefings in, and get the resources that are assigned to us,” said Johnson. “Then get out to our assigned area of the fire.”

Johnson is a DNR Forest Fire Officer. He’s in charge of logistics and manning the fire engine at fires.

He’s overseen 2,300 acres of prescribed burns this year in Michigan alone.

However, fires that he’s called to out west are of a different nature.

“Lightning is a strong component, and then you get arsonists and people leaving their campfires unattended,” said Johnson. “Then they escape and create wildfires, and then in Minnesota this year they had a big drought.”

Forest fire officers can spend weeks at a time on assignments.

This year, Johnson responded to Minnesota’s Greenwood Fire in August. After that, he assisted with a smaller fire in Idaho.

“This year, I’m thankful for me personally, a safe fire season and being able to help the communities out there,” said Johnson. “And [to] gain some more knowledge and experience out there that I bring back to the Michigan DNR.”

When Johnson returns from assignments, he’s home in Sault Ste. Marie for at least a week.

Then – he’s back on call.

“Everybody out there’s thankful for us when we’re coming out there to help them protect their land,” said Johnson. “We love doing our job and we love helping protect people, that’s why we get into it, that’s the main one, we love doing our job.”

After working 16-hour days fighting fires, Johnson says he’ll be enjoying his time at home until there’s another need for his service.

