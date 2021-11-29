Advertisement

Calm night ahead with snow and wintry mix this upcoming week

As the snow subsides in the night a warm front moves into the area bringing snow Monday with wintry mix later in the week.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tonight is going to be a calmer night with the occasional gust but there isn’t much time for a breather when it comes to snow as chances rise and a warm front moves into the region Monday. The snow will move eastward throughout the day with accumulation around 1-3 inches in most places, some areas could see isolated higher accumulation though. Though with that warm weather brings chances for a mix of rain/snow showers to produce rainfall which could lead to some slick roads on Thursday so make sure to plan ahead for next week.

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Monday: Warm front moves in bringing snow in the morning and moves eastward throughout the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy conditions with seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of a wintry mix in the evening hours

>Highs: Mid 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with some chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions

