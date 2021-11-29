Biggby Coffee fundraiser all day Tuesday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone coffee shop is raising money tomorrow to help a non-profit in Delta County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area has been around since 1980 and it serves 55 families.

“I would say that probably almost went into half after COVID so we’re working back up to that 100 mark,” said Tiffany Hewitt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area (BBBS).

As a non-profit, BBBS relies on fundraising to survive. On Tuesday, Biggby Coffee will be donating a dollar to Big Brothers Big Sisters for every drink purchased.

“Swing through the drive-through, come inside, any drink that you purchase all day long. You don’t have to do anything. We’re just going to automatically donate a dollar from every single one of those sales,” said Jarred Drown, owner of Biggby Coffee.

Any drink purchased qualifies for the fundraiser, even Biggby’s new holiday drinks.

“We’ve got a cookie butter latte. It’s delicious. You should come in and try it,” said Drown.

If you’re looking for more ways to donate to BBBS, there’s a Hunter’s Raffle. It’s a weekly drawing starting in the new year but only 1,000 tickets will be sold.

“That’s a fun one. It’s either $350 cash or a gun that Old Glory [Firearms] chooses,” said Hewitt.

December ninth is the annual “Night to Indulge” at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. It’s a catered event with lots of vendors and raffle prizes.

“Our exciting raffle that we’re going to be doing is to win a trip and I can’t give all the details out, but it will be an exciting win for someone,” said Hewitt.

To purchase tickets for either fundraiser, click here.

Biggby Coffee is located along US-2 in Gladstone inside the Terrace Bay Inn.

