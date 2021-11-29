Active week with another round of snow today

A warm front will move in today with wet heavy snow. It starts by the late morning in the western counties and spreads east by the afternoon. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ with the highest amounts along the Wisconsin state line. The pattern this week remains active with more disturbances and chances for snow. The next system comes on Wednesday with snow and a transition to a wintry mix by the afternoon.

Today: Cloudy, seasonal, with wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s elsewhere

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid 30s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread snow and mix by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning drizzle and mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Cont. 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.