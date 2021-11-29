Advertisement

Active week with another round of snow today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A warm front will move in today with wet heavy snow. It starts by the late morning in the western counties and spreads east by the afternoon. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ with the highest amounts along the Wisconsin state line. The pattern this week remains active with more disturbances and chances for snow. The next system comes on Wednesday with snow and a transition to a wintry mix by the afternoon.

Today: Cloudy, seasonal, with wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s elsewhere

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid 30s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread snow and mix by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning drizzle and mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Cont. 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase ends in Menominee with 2 arrests
Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Two UP meat processors receive federal grants
The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan
Amelia's Craft Market & Boutique Grand Opening
Local craft store celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday’ and their grand opening

Latest News

Calm night with snow on the horizon
Calm night ahead with snow and wintry mix this upcoming week
Snow this weekend persists with a chance to see a wintry mix by mid-next week
Snow continues to drop with a rain/snow mix next week
Northern Plains clipper system brings accumulating snowfall, beginning west Saturday morning...
Frigid Saturday morning with snow showers returning
Snow chances increase by Saturday and will persist into some morning hours of Sunday
Colder temps for Friday and a snowy weekend on the horizon