906 Technologies collects big donations for TV6 Canathon

Gwinn school collects food for TV6 Canathon
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Technologies is participating this year, and their employees have risen to the challenge. Inside their offices in Marquette Township, 906 Technologies has amassed more than 100 pounds of canned goods and other non-perishable items.

906 employees and the companies owners, have been bringing in the donations. The employees say they’re happy to help feed a hungry neighbor.

“It’s rewarding giving people something that makes them happy and benefits them in any way possible and this is just an easy thing that any business can do around town to help people, it’s a great cause for the community and we’re a service industry and that’s what we do and we figured doing the TV6 Canathon would just be another way we could give back,” said Scott Tripp from 906 Technologies.

This is the 40th year for the TV6 Canathon. You can donate until December 3 and donations stay within the community they’re given.

