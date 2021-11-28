Two UP meat processors receive federal grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Michigan meat processors are receiving federal funding to recover from the pandemic.

Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls and Love Meats, Inc. in Rudyard will receive grants.

A total of seven companies across the state split nearly $1.4 million in funding. Each grant is between $186,000 and $200,000.

Businesses can use that to expand facilities, modernize equipment and meet food safety requirements.

