Two UP meat processors receive federal grants
Businesses can use the money to expand facilities, modernize equipment and meet food safety requirements.
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Michigan meat processors are receiving federal funding to recover from the pandemic.
Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls and Love Meats, Inc. in Rudyard will receive grants.
A total of seven companies across the state split nearly $1.4 million in funding. Each grant is between $186,000 and $200,000.
Businesses can use that to expand facilities, modernize equipment and meet food safety requirements.
