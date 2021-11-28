Advertisement

Two UP meat processors receive federal grants

Businesses can use the money to expand facilities, modernize equipment and meet food safety requirements.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Michigan meat processors are receiving federal funding to recover from the pandemic.

Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls and Love Meats, Inc. in Rudyard will receive grants.

A total of seven companies across the state split nearly $1.4 million in funding. Each grant is between $186,000 and $200,000.

Businesses can use that to expand facilities, modernize equipment and meet food safety requirements.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Police Lights
Two-car crash sends three to the hospital
110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard
Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving
Police lights
Police chase ends in two arrests
Skinny Pete's Bakery
Made in the U.P. – Skinny Pete’s Bakery

Latest News

Police lights
Police chase ends in two arrests
Jerzi's 41 "Gingerbread Charity Contest"
Jerzi’s 41 hosting ‘Gingerbread House Charity Competition’
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Amelia's Craft Market & Boutique Grand Opening
Local craft store celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday’ and their grand opening