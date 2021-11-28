Advertisement

Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

By WCCO Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A 13-year-old boy could face manslaughter charges after police say he shot and killed his 5-year-old relative on Thanksgiving while making a social media video.

Police say just after 10 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old relative during a family gathering in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. First responders tried to save the younger boy, but he died at the home.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at some point about 4 or 5 youth had located a rifle at the home, started using that rifle out in the garage to do some sort of social media-type video,” Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Police say adults were home at the time of the shooting. Who was supervising the children and how they accessed the rifle are now focal points in the investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate accident that requires a very detailed investigation, which is ongoing right now,” Bruley said.

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody and could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also face criminal charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Lock them [firearms] up and lock the ammo up separate. We, as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure that they [children] don’t have access to them,” Bruley said.

A neighbor with small kids says she feels for the victim’s family but also the 13-year-old, whose life is now forever changed.

“I’m sure it’s an accident, you know. I’m sure he’s freaking out. He’s only a kid. So now, he’s losing his life, and the 5-year-old lost his life,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police chase ends in two arrests
Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Police Lights
Two-car crash sends three to the hospital
Skinny Pete's Bakery
Made in the U.P. – Skinny Pete’s Bakery
110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard
Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Police say the 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also...
Teen fatally shot 5-year-old while making social media video, police say
Police say two teenagers in Nashville were killed after two armed men entered the family's...
2 teens killed, 4 family members wounded in robbery attempt in Nashville
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday
Kevin Nishita has died after he was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of...
Guard for news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery