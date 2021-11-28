Snow continues to drop with a rain/snow mix next week

As we see the system move through the Upper Peninsula, the warm air will rise creating an evening of lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Parts of the central and mostly eastern counties will experience heavier accumulation of snow. The winter weather advisories in effect will subside by the afternoon hours of Sunday. There will only be a brief window of no snow until a front moves in bringing another morning of snow making for slick conditions. Temps will slowly rise to leading to chances of a rain/snow mix mid-next week, so be prepared to get the scraper to get ice off the windshields.

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Lake effect snow persists throughout morning and some parts of the afternoon as it diminishes

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Overcast conditions as a front moves through bringing snow and moving eastward

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with windy conditions as a side effect from the front moving through

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions with chances of a snow/rain mix in the evening hours

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy as wintry mix persists

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy conditions with chance of lake effect snow

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.