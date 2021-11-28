Ski Brule wraps up 2021 Thanksgiving Race Camp

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County resort held a family skiing event this weekend, and the weather cooperated accordingly.

Over 120 people gathered at Ski Brule from November 25 through 28 to polish their skills on the snow-covered slopes of Iron River. The winter resort wrapped up their 2021 Thanksgiving Race Camp Sunday, November 28. “We’re centrally located, so we have lots of people that can just make a weekend out of it, don’t have to get on a plane, so that works out really well for these families,” Jessica Polich, operations manager, Ski Brule, said.

Participants were divided into ski groups based on their age and skill level. They completed laps down the mountain and received instruction from coaches. With U.S. Ski and Snowboard competitions starting soon, Polich wants to give athletes a chance to prepare.

“The second week of December kicks off the USSA race season, so they’ve got a full season ahead, and, you know the early bird gets the worm,” Polich says. Some ski coaches took full advantage of the opportunity. Coaches Sarah Breckenridge and Bob Vial both led groups of skiers up and down hills today.

“Being back at camp is fantastic, right, I mean snow is picking up, we really like that, you know we’re happy with just being out in the snow period,” Breckenridge said.

“It’s kind of like being with family,” Vial added. “This is the first time I met these guys and they do a great job.”

The people Vial was referring to are 14-year-old Grady Ellis from Traverse City, Mich. and 12-year-old Finnegan Leverty from Madison, Wis. For Leverty, this year was her second time at camp. She plans to come back every year if possible.

“Skiing is just really fun to get on the mountain with friends, and ski racing is just a really fun sport,” Leverty says.

Ski Brule has been hosting this event for the last 25 years. Their goal is to invite families from across the Midwest to experience skiing and snowboarding on the mountain.

