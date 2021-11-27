Advertisement

Two-car crash sends three to the hospital

The crash happened on U.S. 41 and French Town Road around 6 p.m. on Friday
Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Hancock.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 41 and French Town Road around 6 p.m. on Friday. That’s near the Quincy Mine Shaft.

A pickup truck driven by a 16 year old from Hancock rear-ended a SUV that was turning from U.S. 41.

The 54-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to UP Health System Portage. Along with his passengers, two women aged 61 years old and 87 years old.

Their condition are unknown at this time. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

