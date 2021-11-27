Advertisement

TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show kicks off Friday

A vendor at the TV6 Craft Show in Escanaba
A vendor at the TV6 Craft Show in Escanaba(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Christmas shopping season in full swing the TV6 Craft Show is a great place to find unique, hand-crafted gifts. Vendors and shoppers filled the Ruth Butler Building in Escababa Friday for the kickoff of the Thanksgiving Craft Show.

Hand-crafted wood products, clothing, food and other locally made items are just some of the things you’ll find at the show. One vendor, an author of an inspirational children’s book called Dance Your Dance Sing Your Song, says this is her first year as a vendor and it’s going very well.

“It’s so helpful and I’ve always enjoyed the TV6 Craft Show as a shopper so now to be a crafter is really exciting and I’ve sold so many books and it’s been such a help,” said Dorothy Paad, Author.

The craft show also runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2, kids 12 and under are free.

