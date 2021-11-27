Advertisement

Police chase ends in two arrests

While the vehicle was being chased, the front seat passenger began throwing objects out the window to try and disable police vehicles.
By Nick Friend
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are in jail after a police chase that ended in Menominee.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on South Lincoln Road in Escanaba Friday night at 8:20 p.m. That’s when the car did not stop and officers pursued. While the vehicle was being chased, the front seat passenger began throwing objects out the window to try and disable police vehicles.

The chase then entered Menominee County where officers deployed stop sticks. The driver of the vehicle continued driving on three tires entering the city of Menominee. The pursuit then went onto the Interstate Bridge which connects Menominee with Marinette, Wisconsin. The driver lost control and crashed on the bridge. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Green Bay, and his passenger, a 18-year-old women from Green Bay, were both arrested.

The male driver is facing charges including fleeing and eluding and possession of meth. The female passenger is facing two counts of obstructing justice and possession of meth. Both are in the Delta County Correctional Facility.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department, City of Menominee Police, Michigan State Police, Marinette City Police and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

