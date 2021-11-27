Meister’s Tree Farm now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meister’s Tree Farm opened its Christmas gift shop, tree lot and tree farm to the public Friday. In business for more than 60 years, Meister’s Tree Farm offers six different types of trees, in a pre-cut and a ‘cut yourself’ variety.

They also have wreaths and a gift shop serving up hot apple cider and tractor-drawn wagon rides to visit Santa and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the farm. The owner says this year things are off to a great start.

“There’s a lot of people who have that tradition of coming out here and walking the fields and getting their tree and we’re really fortunate this year because we’ve got this fresh snow that kind of gives it that Christmas feeling and we’ve got the bonfire going and everything so it feels like Christmas, it feels like we’re moving into the season here,” said George Meister, Owner of Meister’s Tree Farm.

Meister’s is open Thursday’s and Friday’s from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.