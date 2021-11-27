Advertisement

Meister’s Tree Farm now open

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meister’s Tree Farm opened its Christmas gift shop, tree lot and tree farm to the public Friday. In business for more than 60 years, Meister’s Tree Farm offers six different types of trees, in a pre-cut and a ‘cut yourself’ variety.

They also have wreaths and a gift shop serving up hot apple cider and tractor-drawn wagon rides to visit Santa and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the farm. The owner says this year things are off to a great start.

“There’s a lot of people who have that tradition of coming out here and walking the fields and getting their tree and we’re really fortunate this year because we’ve got this fresh snow that kind of gives it that Christmas feeling and we’ve got the bonfire going and everything so it feels like Christmas, it feels like we’re moving into the season here,” said George Meister, Owner of Meister’s Tree Farm.

Meister’s is open Thursday’s and Friday’s from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Michigan veterans and map graphic.
Upper Peninsula Army officer who reported prisoner abuses dies at age 42
110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard
Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
Donate to the 40th TV6 Canathon
Lacie Borchert
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death

Latest News

The Christmas Tree Near Gladstone City Hall
Gladstone throws Old Fashioned Christmas downtown
A vendor at the TV6 Craft Show in Escanaba
TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show kicks off Friday
Santa Claus appearing at Christmas Walk in Downtown Hancock
City of Hancock spread the holiday spirit with annual ‘Christmas Walk’
The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan