Advertisement

Local craft store celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday’ and their grand opening

Amelia's Craft Market & Boutique Grand Opening
Amelia's Craft Market & Boutique Grand Opening(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Mark and Boutique, located on South Front Street, celebrated both their grand opening as well as “Small Business Saturday” today.

As apart of the celebration, they had free snacks and coffee, a mini Christmas photo shoot for $30, Mac’s Boys ornaments were buy 3 get 1 free, and a drawing for a prize at the front door.

The store recently opened in early October 2021 and features over 40 local vendors and artists.

Barbie Ward-Thomas, store manager, told us how their store differs than other businesses in the area.

“It’s a market with all different artists, crafters, vendors, and makers that are offering different items, so our inventory changes often. Our ability to offer local products is a big plus for our community and for us.”

They have updated their holiday hours to being open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m

To visit their Facebook page you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Police Lights
Two-car crash sends three to the hospital
110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard
Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving
Skinny Pete's Bakery
Made in the U.P. – Skinny Pete’s Bakery
The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan

Latest News

Sports On Demand November 26, 2021
Ishpeming Christmas Parade
Large turnout for return of Ishpeming Christmas parade
Police Lights
Two-car crash sends three to the hospital
The Christmas Tree Near Gladstone City Hall
Gladstone throws Old Fashioned Christmas downtown