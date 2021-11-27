Local craft store celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday’ and their grand opening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Mark and Boutique, located on South Front Street, celebrated both their grand opening as well as “Small Business Saturday” today.

As apart of the celebration, they had free snacks and coffee, a mini Christmas photo shoot for $30, Mac’s Boys ornaments were buy 3 get 1 free, and a drawing for a prize at the front door.

The store recently opened in early October 2021 and features over 40 local vendors and artists.

Barbie Ward-Thomas, store manager, told us how their store differs than other businesses in the area.

“It’s a market with all different artists, crafters, vendors, and makers that are offering different items, so our inventory changes often. Our ability to offer local products is a big plus for our community and for us.”

They have updated their holiday hours to being open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m

