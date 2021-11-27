Advertisement

Large turnout for return of Ishpeming Christmas parade

The Christmas parade returned with several fire departments and many floats drove down Main Street.
Ishpeming Christmas Parade
Ishpeming Christmas Parade
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Christmas spirit filled the streets of downtown Ishpeming on Friday night.

The Christmas parade returned with several fire departments and many floats drove down Main Street. After being cancelled last year, a large crowd turned out. After the parade, the city lit up its tree.

Of course the event wouldn’t be complete without a special guest.

“It’s fun to be back in Ishpeming,” said Santa Claus. “Of course, me and Mrs. Claus didn’t get a year off last year because we still had to carry on from the North Pole and deliver all the toys and stuff. We didn’t get to take COVID off, but we’re glad to be back with crowded people. It’s fun to see everyone coming out.”

After the tree lighting, kids took pictures with Santa in his house on Main Street. If you missed Friday’s chance to take a picture with Santa, it’s not too late. Event organizers say, you can still get your picture on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

