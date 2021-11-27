Advertisement

Jerzi’s 41 hosting ‘Gingerbread House Charity Competition’

By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar and Grill is holding their annual gingerbread house competition starting Friday, December 10th.

Registration is $50 and the deadline is on Wednesday, December 8th.

Contestants are asked to decorate their gingerbread house, choosing whichever theme they want, and make sure everything is edible.

The house also needs to be peanut and tree-nut free.

Jamie Clark, owner and operator, explained how the winner is chosen.

“So you do all the building at home and you bring it in on December 10. We line them up, everyone comes in and votes, people really like to vote for their favorite one and at our ugly sweater party we announce the winner.”

1st Prize will be announced at 8:00 Saturday December 21st.

Proceeds from the competition are divided 50/50, half going to the first place winner of the contest and the other going towards Jerzi’s holiday fund.

The holiday fund supports Jerzi’s “Adopt a Family”, around Christmas they help families in need with Christmas presents and provide them a Holiday dinner.

If you would like to register for the competition click here.

