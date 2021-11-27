Advertisement

Gladstone throws Old Fashioned Christmas downtown

The Christmas Tree Near Gladstone City Hall
The Christmas Tree Near Gladstone City Hall(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Gladstone celebrating the holidays with an old-fashioned Christmas tree lighting. The downtown Christmas tree located next to City Hall lighting up at 5:30 Friday Night.

Downtown businesses had snacks, games and sales. The crowd was also treated to some caroling before the tree lighting. For the Gladstone DDA, events like this get the community into the Christmas spirit.

“For the Old Fashioned Christmas we have a lot of people come down, not only to see the lighting of the tree but then so many of our businesses downtown are actually doing things so they’re getting a little business on this Black Friday plus a little camaraderie with the community so it’s fun,” said Ron Miaso, Gladstone DDA Coordinator.

The event also included three horse-drawn wagons riding through town. Gladstone’s old fashioned Christmas wrapped up around 8 Friday night.

