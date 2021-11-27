Frigid Saturday morning with snow showers returning

High pressure builds in for a brief stay, bringing calmer wind conditions, drier air but still a frigid airmass to the U.P. Friday night. But following the high’s exit Saturday morning is an approaching Northern plains front, bringing snow showers to the western counties including U.P. locations close to the Wisconsin border. Snow showers become widespread into the evening hours as a reinforcing cold air aloft restarts lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts. Beware of icy patches on roads and walkways early Saturday, and then slushy road conditions as snowfall spreads throughout the day. Snow accumulations can exceed 2″ in western as well as southern locations Saturday, with accumulations picking up in other areas of the U.P. late Saturday night and into Sunday.

A wintry-dominant weather pattern results in waves of system and lake effect-produced precipitation over the U.P. next week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers beginning west in the morning then spreading eastward

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, Hanukkah begins (in the evening): Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers beginning west midday then spreading eastward; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and blustery

>Highs: 30

Wednesday, 1st of December: Mostly cloudy late afternoon with a chance of rain and snow showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

