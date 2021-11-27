City of Hancock spread the holiday spirit with annual ‘Christmas Walk’

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, City of Hancock hosted their annual “Christmas Walk” to kick off the holiday season.

Many kids especially enjoyed the night with appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Events were held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Quincy Street in Downtown Hancock.

A large number of people showed up to decorate cookies, watch the holiday parade, and were amazed by Santa lighting the Christmas Tree.

Shelly Luchesse, “City of Hancock Christmas Walk” co-organizer, told us why she took part in the event.

“Well this event I remember doing as a child, I’m from Hancock so I’ve been coming for many generations and I was always told that if you see that there’s something that you could change to make it better, go ahead and go for it, be apart of the solution.”

Luchesse said, “and I saw so much growth here and excitement that I just wanted to be apart of it.”

There was also a book reading at the Finnish American Heritage Center and many giveaway contests in the surrounding local businesses.

