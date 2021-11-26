Two dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers responded around 6:00 p.m. last night to the 1600 block of North Lincoln Road.

The road has reopened, but traffic was detoured for about four hours last night.

Two people died from the crash.

Seven people from the three-vehicle crash were taken to medical facilities by Rampart EMS or Guardian Flight.

The names of the victims have not been released.

TV6 will continue to update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.