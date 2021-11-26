Advertisement

Two dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in Escanaba

Police lights
Police lights(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers responded around 6:00 p.m. last night to the 1600 block of North Lincoln Road.

The road has reopened, but traffic was detoured for about four hours last night.

Two people died from the crash.

Seven people from the three-vehicle crash were taken to medical facilities by Rampart EMS or Guardian Flight.

The names of the victims have not been released.

TV6 will continue to update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan veterans and map graphic.
Upper Peninsula Army officer who reported prisoner abuses dies at age 42
110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard
Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving
Lacie Borchert
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death
Thanksgiving PSA from the Marquette Vet Clinic
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Friends helping Friends Thanksgiving Community Dinner sign outside the Negaunee Eagles Club
Shannon’s Home Cooking and Smarty’s Saloon serve free Thanksgiving meals
Volunteers ran the show this Thanksgiving feeding more than 1,100 people in the UP.
Little Brothers delivers holiday meals
PHF is looking to make a difference this Giving Tuesday.
Portage Health Foundation still raising money for Giving Tuesday
People eating a Thanksgiving meal inside Escanaba High School's cafeteria.
Escanaba’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns