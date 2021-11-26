Advertisement

Snow gradually diminishes, but frigid air continues Friday

Snow showers, gusty winds taper off from west to east Friday under below seasonal temps.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake effect snow and blustery conditions continue mainly in the eastern half of Upper Michigan Thanksgiving night through Friday as high pressure brings drier air west. Snowfall and gusty winds diminish U.P.-wide towards Friday afternoon, though the cold airmass lingers in the region.

Saturday, a Northern Plains-based front enters the Upper Peninsula, bring system snow from west through east starting in the midmorning hours. Saturday night following frontal passage, the lake effect snow machine restarts over the northwest winds belts, continuing into Sunday night.

A wintry-dominant weather pattern results in waves of system and lake effect-produced precipitation over the U.P. next week.

Friday: Flurries west, scattered snow showers east early then diminishing in the afternoon; partly to mostly cloudy and cold with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph early then becoming south and light in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers beginning west midmorning then spreading eastward

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, Hanukkah begins (in the evening): Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers beginning west midday then spreading eastward; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday, 1st of December: Mostly cloudy late afternoon with a chance of rain and snow showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

