Ski Brule hosts annual Thanksgiving weekend race training

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Ski Brule in Iron County is opening the slopes for race training again this season. Skiers hit the slopes in all shapes and sizes for Ski Brule’s annual Thanksgiving weekend race program. Children as young as four years old participated.

“All of these tries are trying to get them to utilize both edges on their skis. You do have an inside edge and an outside edge, and most of them are using the inside edge and not the outside edge,” said Sarah Breckenridge, Ski Camp Coach.

Breckenridge has been teaching for over 25 years and having the children practice with only one ski forces them to use the inside and outside edge. She says these fundamental skills will make a difference on the hill.

“Being able to stop on a dime is a really great skill to have. There are variable conditions, and we want the kids to be safe. That’s the most basic skill to have,” Breckenridge said.

The Thanksgiving weekend race camp has been going on for over 25 years at Ski Brule in Iron River. This year, over 120 athletes came to practice.

“The racers will be out here every day from 9 until 4. That’s four days of great training on the snow. Early season training is important because there will be some races upcoming in December,” said Jessica Polich, Ski Brule Operations Manager.

Racers will work on their form during brush drills and slalom training. Polich says becoming a skilled ski racer takes a lot of practice and does not happen overnight.

“Most of these athletes train several times a week. They spend all their days on the snow because let’s face it, you’re not going to get better sitting in front of a TV set, you’ve got to be on snow practicing your skill,” Polich said.

Polich says racers will travel to the resort from lower Michigan and Chicago to train for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.