Marinette County tree barn opens for holiday season

Swanson’s Big Red Barn offers trees, a gift shop, and homemade food
Patrons can also visit the gift shop and sweet shop
(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Santa is visiting one Marinette County tree barn tomorrow.

Swanson’s Big Red Barn in Niagara officially opens for the season tomorrow. The barn features over 10,000 Christmas trees, a gift shop, and a candy store.

Every Saturday leading up to Christmas, families can get their tree and get a visit from Santa Claus. The barn allows you to choose how to get your tree.

“We do have pre-cut trees for the people that don’t want to go out into the woods and cut some. We also have trees that you can choose and cut. We also have wagons that go around and will pick the tree up so we can unload the family and then you can cut your own tree down,” said Peter Swanson, Swanson’s Big Red Barn Owner.

Families can visit Santa tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT at the barn in Niagara.

