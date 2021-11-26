Colder temps for Friday and a snowy weekend on the horizon

Frigid air will persist throughout today keeping the snow on the ground as snow chances increase into the weekend. Saturday is looking to be the main snow day for the weekend as snow will stick around throughout the day and will begin to diminish by Sunday morning. After the weekend snow chances lower but some small chances can occur during mid week next week.

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Snow starting in western counties will track east affecting counties throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Scattered lake effect snow in the morning hours but diminish by the afternoon

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions with small chances of snow with seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy conditions with chances of lake effect mix to occur

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy throughout afternoon with small chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.