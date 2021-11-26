Black Friday Sales kick off at Down Wind Sports

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Down Wind Sports in Downtown Houghton has 20% off all clothing items for Black Friday.

The sale also includes accessory items such as hats and gloves, socks, and YETI products.

The store has been seeing a great customer turnout that they hope will continue all weekend.

Co-owner Arni Ronis explained what is going on in the store on Saturday.

“We are honoring some special sales going on tomorrow for Small Business Saturday. If anyone is interested in getting a jumpstart on the holiday shopping, today would be a great day or tomorrow or this weekend to stop by and take a look.”

“Small Business Saturday” is tomorrow, and according to a study, a majority of consumers say they plan to shop small this holiday season.

The sale is at all three Down Wind Sports locations including online at shopdownwindsports.com.

