Advertisement

Black Friday Sales kick off at Down Wind Sports

Down Wind Sports in Downtown Houghton
Down Wind Sports in Downtown Houghton(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Down Wind Sports in Downtown Houghton has 20% off all clothing items for Black Friday.

The sale also includes accessory items such as hats and gloves, socks, and YETI products.

The store has been seeing a great customer turnout that they hope will continue all weekend.

Co-owner Arni Ronis explained what is going on in the store on Saturday.

“We are honoring some special sales going on tomorrow for Small Business Saturday. If anyone is interested in getting a jumpstart on the holiday shopping, today would be a great day or tomorrow or this weekend to stop by and take a look.”

“Small Business Saturday” is tomorrow, and according to a study, a majority of consumers say they plan to shop small this holiday season.

The sale is at all three Down Wind Sports locations including online at shopdownwindsports.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 killed, 7 injured in Escanaba crash
Michigan veterans and map graphic.
Upper Peninsula Army officer who reported prisoner abuses dies at age 42
110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard
Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving
Lacie Borchert
Ishpeming family still seeking answers one year after their daughter’s death
This year, TV6 will be celebrating 40 years of the TV6 Canathon and plan on collecting both...
Donate to the 40th TV6 Canathon

Latest News

The Michigan marquee.
Delta County couple restoring The Old Michigan
Skinny Pete's Bakery
Made in the U.P. – Skinny Pete’s Bakery
Patrons can also visit the gift shop and sweet shop
Marinette County tree barn opens for holiday season
Sarah Breckenridge (far right) help coach children aged 5 to 9 during the annual race camp
Ski Brule hosts annual Thanksgiving weekend race training