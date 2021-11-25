Advertisement

Snowy and icy Thanksgiving with cold temperatures ahead

Snow travels through the U.P. with bitter cold temps on the horizon
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A band of snow moves into our region bringing high winds and blinding snow at times through Thanksgiving. As the snow moves out colder temperatures will take its place making some lows in the teens. Thankfully, the cold won’t last too long and we’ll experience more normal conditions for this time of year by the end of the weekend.

>Highs: 20s but temps could drop to 10s by Friday morning

Thanksgiving Day: Snow system moves through the U.P. with accumulation up to 1-3″

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with below average temps; stay warm during cold temps

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the late hours

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions as snow chances diminish

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Staying grateful after nearly dying of Covid
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The Detention Center is located in Chocolay Township.
Marquette County Detention Center remains temporarily closed
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Lake effect snow, blustery north winds can cause slick roads and poor driving visibility from...
Potentially icy roads, blowing snow impacting U.P. travel Thursday
Warm mid-week with snow chances ahead
Warm temps today with snow on Thanksgiving
Above seasonal temps Wednesday with winds occasionally gusting over 30 mph.
Mild and breezy Wednesday with snow showers late
Mild conditions in the U.P.
Warmer & breezy conditions before holiday cold snap