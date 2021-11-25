Snowy and icy Thanksgiving with cold temperatures ahead

A band of snow moves into our region bringing high winds and blinding snow at times through Thanksgiving. As the snow moves out colder temperatures will take its place making some lows in the teens. Thankfully, the cold won’t last too long and we’ll experience more normal conditions for this time of year by the end of the weekend.

>Highs: 20s but temps could drop to 10s by Friday morning

Thanksgiving Day: Snow system moves through the U.P. with accumulation up to 1-3″

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with below average temps; stay warm during cold temps

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the late hours

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions as snow chances diminish

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

