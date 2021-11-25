Red Wings snap four-game losing streak by gliding past St. Louis

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home. Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops _ including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead. Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought. It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.

