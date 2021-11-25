Advertisement

Potentially icy roads, blowing snow impacting U.P. travel Thursday

Lake effect snow, blustery north winds can cause slick roads and poor driving visibility from west to east, overnight through Thanksgiving Day.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A dry Canadian Prairies frontal system passes over Upper Michigan Wednesday night, bringing a spotty wintry mix to the region, with the main weather impact to the U.P. developing following its exit -- snow chances come in the wake of this first system as an influx of polar air initiates lake effect snow over the north through northwest wind belts. Lake effect snow, blustery north winds can cause slick roads and poor driving visibility from west to east, overnight through Thanksgiving Day.

High pressure builds back in the region briefly late Friday through Saturday until another Canadian Prairies front brushes the region Sunday morning. This restarts the lake effect snow machine over the north through northwest winds belts, with off-and-on rounds of snowfall Sunday through Tuesday.

A frontal system brings mixed rain and snow chances to Upper Michigan late Wednesday.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north-northwest wind belts, with fewer snow showers towards the southern counties; prepare for potentially slick roads and poor visibility from patchy blowing snow; cold and blustery with north-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30 ... dropping to 10s-20s into the afternoon

Friday: Chance of snow showers early then diminishing; partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures; chance of snow showers late

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, Hannukah begins (in the evening): Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; seasonal temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temps

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy late with a chance of rain and snow showers; seasonal temps and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

