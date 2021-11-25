Portage Health Foundation still raising money for Giving Tuesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation is still raising money for Giving Tuesday donations.

22 Copper Country non-profits will receive the collected donations from PHF on Giving Tuesday.

It’s already raised nearly $50,000 alone from online donations.

People looking to donate may want to know more about the non-profits and what they do in their communities.

To showcase that work, PHF is doing interviews on its podcast with the organizations to share what they’ve been up to.

“We call this campaign put your money where your heart is,” said Michael Babcock, PHF’s communications coordinator. “If you’re not sure where your heart is with these organizations if you don’t have a direct touch with them,” he added.

“This is a great way to get to know a few of them and understand the work that they do,” said Babcock. “And maybe choose where you’re going to put your money.”

Giving Tuesday will be on Nov. 30 this year.

