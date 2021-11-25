Little Brothers delivers holiday meals

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly volunteers cooked over 1,100 meals at eight locations in the western UP today.

The organization delivers those meals directly to residents’ doors in all of the Copper Country and Marquette County.

This way, more people are included for Thanksgiving.

“Especially the ones who really don’t have family or are kind of by themselves,” said Jefferey Suddeth, one of the delivery drivers.

“So, it’s a nice way to get into the community and give them a little cheer when they’re feeling lonely. Especially on the Holidays,” he added.

Sudderth and his wife had a couple of drop-off locations today.

“They don’t talk to anyone all week,” said Jim Slater, one of the LBFE cooks. “The only people they see are the Little Brothers people coming out to take them to a doctor’s visit or taking them shopping.”

“So, it’s a wonderful service and we’re really fortunate up here to have it,” added Slater.

Everyone lined up at the driver’s pickup was taking time away from their Thanksgiving to deliver warm, home-cooked meals to elderly residents in the Copper Country.

Sudderth says it was no problem to find the time.

“Throw the turkey in, let it cook for an hour or two, then go and find your way to someone’s front porch,” said Sudderth. “Deliver a hot meal to them, them come back and be with your family.”

Before COVID was a concern, meals used to be eaten together in person.

“It’s really unfortunate that we can’t have everyone here with us,” said Slater. “It’s so nice to get the seniors together, they can actually sit and talk with each other. But, at least they get a good meal out of it.”

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly accepts volunteers year-round if anyone ever wants to lend a helping hand.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.