Gov. Whitmer calls active duty Michigan troops on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called currently deployed members of the Michigan National Guard Thursday to wish them a happy Thanksgiving and extend to them the state’s gratitude for their continued service.

“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have been called on in an unprecedented manner over the past nearly two years,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “They are always willing and able to answer this call to service and for that, we are all truly grateful. On this day of Thanksgiving, we should recognize their service and honor the sacrifices they make on behalf of all of us.”

Whitmer additionally thanked the troops for serving so that others could spend time safely with family.

“As we get to spend time with our loved ones at home, these service members and countless other Michiganders who serve in the other branches of our armed forces are on the frontlines, away from their families,” Whitmer said. “I hope we all take some time to give thanks to our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs joined Whitmer in extending his gratitude to serving men and women as well.

“I want to thank our soldiers and airmen of the Michigan National Guard who are currently deployed supporting ongoing COVID-19 response missions here in Michigan, assisting with efforts at the Southwest Border and serving overseas during this Thanksgiving holiday,” Rodgers said. “Their selfless service and defense of our freedoms is why we are able to gather and give thanks today. I also want to recognize and thank the family members that share in the sacrifices related to their loved one’s service. While they may be apart on this Thanksgiving, we look forward to many more joyous holiday celebrations in the years ahead upon their safe return.”

The governor spoke to members of the:

· 110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard

· 127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard

· 1775th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard

· 1776th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard

The Michigan National Guard service members Governor Whitmer spoke to are serving in Lebanon, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Yuma, Arizona. These brave men and women are tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, and communications to get the job done.

The 110th Wing is pictured above. See the 127th Wing and the 1775th and 1775th Companies below.

127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard (Office of Gov. Whitmer)

1775th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard (Office of Gov. Whitmer)

1776th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard (Office of Gov. Whitmer)

