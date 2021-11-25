Go Get Outside hosts IshpeTurkey Trot

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 200 people gathered in Ishpeming on Thanksgiving for an active holiday tradition.

The U.P. organization Go Get Outside hosted its ninth annual IshpeTurkey Trot 5K the morning of November 25. Participants could choose to run or walk the event. All money raised from ticket sales will go to Hematite Power Packs, which feeds food insecure children at Ishpeming schools.

Last year, the 5K brought in $3,000 for Power Packs. Go Get Outside President Tyler Gauthier expects a similar number this year. “We want people to know they can make a difference,” Gauthier says of participants.

Gauthier says despite the wintry conditions, the community did come together for a good cause. “Every dollar that comes into this event goes back into feeding children in our school system, and so between the tradition and then knowing that they’re helping the community, it doesn’t matter,” he says. “We’re all Yoopers, the snow, the sun, you know, the rain, it doesn’t matter they show up.”

Following today’s 5K, Go Get Outside will host its Fat Ish biking, tubing, and skiing event in January.

