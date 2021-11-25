Gladstone to celebrate “Old-Fashioned Christmas”

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Gladstone is gearing up for its Old-Fashioned Christmas, happening Friday night. The downtown Christmas tree is located next to City Hall. It will light up at 5:30 p.m., kicking off the night of events.

Various businesses will have snacks or games. All down main street are burn barrels where people are welcome to make smores.

“Everybody’s got a smile on their face, it’s just a very fun event. Looking forward to it, Friday night at 5:30, come watch the tree light up and enjoy the rest of the evening. It should be a heck of a lot of fun,” said Ron Miaso, City of Gladstone DDA coordinator.

Downtown Gladstone will also have three horse-drawn wagons. It’s a 15-minute ride through town. Pick up and drop off points are the farmer’s market, Iverson’s and Evangelical Covenant Church.

This year, Santa Claus will be outside this year where the farmer’s market is held. Santa says he’s not worried about the cold because he’s well-insulated.

