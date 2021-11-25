Advertisement

Gladstone to celebrate “Old-Fashioned Christmas”

All events for Friday night will return this year.
Downtown Gladstone's Christmas tree, next to City Hall.
Downtown Gladstone's Christmas tree, next to City Hall.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Gladstone is gearing up for its Old-Fashioned Christmas, happening Friday night. The downtown Christmas tree is located next to City Hall. It will light up at 5:30 p.m., kicking off the night of events.

Various businesses will have snacks or games. All down main street are burn barrels where people are welcome to make smores.

“Everybody’s got a smile on their face, it’s just a very fun event. Looking forward to it, Friday night at 5:30, come watch the tree light up and enjoy the rest of the evening. It should be a heck of a lot of fun,” said Ron Miaso, City of Gladstone DDA coordinator.

Downtown Gladstone will also have three horse-drawn wagons. It’s a 15-minute ride through town. Pick up and drop off points are the farmer’s market, Iverson’s and Evangelical Covenant Church.

This year, Santa Claus will be outside this year where the farmer’s market is held. Santa says he’s not worried about the cold because he’s well-insulated.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Staying grateful after nearly dying of Covid
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The Detention Center is located in Chocolay Township.
Marquette County Detention Center remains temporarily closed
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

IshpeTurkey Trot sign
Go Get Outside hosts IshpeTurkey Trot
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Grace goes live at Downtown Escanaba's Black Tuesday event (part 3).
Grace-Live_11.23.pt3
Grace goes live at Downtown Escanaba's Black Tuesday event (part 2).
Grace-Live_11.23.pt2