Advertisement

Bucks defeat Pistons for 12th straight time

Giannis pours in 33 points
Milwaukee Bucks' Ginnis Antetokounmpo prays at the start of the team's NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Ginnis Antetokounmpo prays at the start of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 114-93 win. The victory was Milwaukee’s fifth in a row overall and its 12th straight over Detroit, dating to 2018. That is tied for the third-longest current winning streak by one NBA team over another. Jrue Holiday had 22 points for the Bucks, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed. It was their second consecutive game with a fast start. In their previous game, the Bucks opened a 77-36 lead over Orlando, the biggest halftime lead in franchise history.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
UPDATE: Head-on M-28 crash under investigation in Alger County
Staying grateful after nearly dying of Covid
Art of Gratitude, Part 3: Honoring the journey with gratitude
The Detention Center is located in Chocolay Township.
Marquette County Detention Center remains temporarily closed
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Here are a few examples of what was recalled.
State-wide cannabis recall affects UP dispensaries

Latest News

Red Wings snap four-game losing streak by gliding past St. Louis
Sports on Demand Wednesday 11 24 21
The Huskies run through drills to get ready for Minnesota Duluth Saturday.
Sports on Demand Wednesday 11 24 21
Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) is congratulated by LeRoy Butler (36) after...
Former Packers safety Butler among Hall of Fame semifinalists