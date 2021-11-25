Bonfire Continental sets table for Thanksgiving

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest bar nights of the year.

Staff set tables and load ice into a case at the Bonfire Continental in Houghton.

Owner Julie Cortright suspects a nice turnout this Thanksgiving Eve.

“We do have our club night, for the college kid to come out later tonight,” said Cortright. “We’re doing a country night theme night so we’ll see who that brings out.”

Wisconsin resident Nathan Manser and his party were the Bonfire’s first guests of the night.

He says it’s an opportunity to enjoy some time on the town before relaxing at home with family.

“I think there’s going to be quite a bit of time at home over the next couple of days,” said Manser. “So we’re taking advantage of what the local options have to offer.”

Thanksgiving Eve is a big night for the bars. Many people are home for the holidays or stuck hours away at school.

Either way, many people find themselves going out on Thanksgiving Eve.

“For us, I think it’s just something we like to do because people come from out of town and it’s a good way to get out of the house,” said Manser.

The Bonfire is also prepared to host those who want to continue their fun out of the house on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s one of the few places open for food in town on Thanksgiving.

“We’re doing a full prime rib and turkey dinner, with all of the trimmings. Honestly, it’s going to be wonderful,” said Cortright. “So we’re doing a dining-in and also a takeout and delivery for those who can’t come out.”

While some crowds can get rowdy, owner Julie says she’s making sure everyone’s on their best behavior.

“I stay all night as well, so we have a full staff to make sure that everybody keeps in check,” said Cortright.

The Thanksgiving feast and takeout will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

If you plan to join, Julie says to be sure to call for reservations.

