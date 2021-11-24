Warm temps today with snow on Thanksgiving

Temperatures today are above average with some breezy conditions today. The winds will taper off beginning in the afternoon hours into the evening hours as cloud cover increases as well. A front moves into the Upper Peninsula allowing lake effect snow to impact Thanksgiving festivities and travels. Roads could be slick on Thanksgiving so give more time for travel as you head to your Thanksgiving feast.

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with above average temps with moderate winds that taper off in the late afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Thanksgiving: Lake effect snow in the early morning hours that sweeps east with mostly cloudy conditions in the evening

>Highs: Mid 20s

Friday: As the front moves in with the snow below average temps settle in with possible lows in the teens

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Breezy day with mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Seasonal temperatures with mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day

>Highs: 20s

