Warm temps today with snow on Thanksgiving
Above average temps make for a nice day but snow could impact your Thanksgiving travel
Temperatures today are above average with some breezy conditions today. The winds will taper off beginning in the afternoon hours into the evening hours as cloud cover increases as well. A front moves into the Upper Peninsula allowing lake effect snow to impact Thanksgiving festivities and travels. Roads could be slick on Thanksgiving so give more time for travel as you head to your Thanksgiving feast.
>Highs: Low to Mid 40s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with above average temps with moderate winds that taper off in the late afternoon
>Highs: Low 30s
Thanksgiving: Lake effect snow in the early morning hours that sweeps east with mostly cloudy conditions in the evening
>Highs: Mid 20s
Friday: As the front moves in with the snow below average temps settle in with possible lows in the teens
>Highs: 30
Saturday: Breezy day with mostly cloudy conditions
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Seasonal temperatures with mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day
>Highs: 20s
