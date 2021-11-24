The UPside - November 22, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the Salvation Army Red Kettle volunteers.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has become a staple of the holiday season. The campaign began in 1891 and it is still a major source of the Salvation Army’s yearly funding.

All of the money raised in a community actually stays in that community. The campaign relies on volunteers that stand outside of businesses in the community to raise money.

